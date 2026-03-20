Mumbai Congress Chief Varsha Gaikwad Slams BMC Mayor Over Immigrant Remarks, Cites Civic Issues Being Ignored

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad | File Photo

Mumbai: A political row has erupted in Maharashtra after Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad criticised Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde for her remarks on illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, accusing her of ignoring key civic issues.

Speaking in Mumbai, Gaikwad said the mayor’s primary responsibility is to ensure basic services such as roads, water, electricity, and sanitation. However, she alleged that instead of focusing on these issues, Tawde has been repeatedly raising the issue of Bangladeshi immigrants.

Gaikwad questioned how illegal immigrants could continue to reside in the city despite over a decade of rule by the Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre and the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state. She said that if such a problem persists, the responsibility lies with the Union government and the state government.

“If the BJP claims strong governance for years, how has the issue of Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants remained unresolved?” she asked, urging the mayor to demand accountability from her own party leaders rather than blaming the opposition.

The Congress leader also accused the BJP of shifting blame onto the Indian National Congress to hide its failures. She called for strict action on illegal immigration instead of “political rhetoric.”

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Gaikwad further highlighted the ongoing LPG shortage, stating that citizens are facing long queues for gas cylinders and small businesses, including hotels, are being forced to shut down. She claimed that such issues are being overshadowed by political attacks on Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

She added that criticism of Gandhi would not impact the Congress, and the party would continue to raise public concerns.

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