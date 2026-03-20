LPG Supply Crunch Continues For Third Week, Govt Prioritises Households As Panic Bookings Ease From 87 Lakh Peak

India’s LPG shortage continues for the third week due to West Asia disruptions. | Representative Image

Mumbai: India continues to face an LPG supply shortage for the third straight week. The disruption has been caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which has affected fuel imports. However, there are early signs of improvement as booking pressure has started to reduce.

Government Prioritises Domestic Users

The government is focusing on supplying LPG to household kitchens first. Due to limited availability, supplies to commercial users like hotels were initially stopped. Later, they were restored but only up to 20% of their normal requirement.

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Panic Buying Starts To Ease

The shortage had triggered panic among consumers, leading to a sharp rise in refill bookings. Bookings peaked at 87.7 lakh on March 13. However, this number has now come down. Around 55 lakh bookings were recorded on March 19, close to the normal daily average of 50–55 lakh.

No Major Disruption In Delivery

Officials have assured that LPG delivery remains normal for domestic users. There is no “dry out” at distributor levels, meaning cylinders are still available. Oil companies are continuing regular deliveries despite supply challenges.

Production And Supply Improved

Domestic LPG production has increased by over 40% in the past two weeks. Public sector oil companies are now supplying refills at pre-crisis levels. This has helped stabilise the situation to some extent.

Crackdown On Hoarding

To prevent black marketing and hoarding, strict action is being taken. Around 4,500 raids were conducted in a single day, along with 1,800 surprise inspections at petrol pumps and LPG distributors. States have also been asked to monitor the situation closely.

Push For Alternative Fuels

Consumers are being encouraged to consider alternatives like piped natural gas (PNG) and kerosene. Around 7,000 users have already shifted to PNG in select areas. This step aims to reduce pressure on LPG demand.

Situation Still Under Watch

While the situation remains concerning, the government says it is managing supplies effectively. Consumers are advised not to panic and wait for home delivery after booking cylinders.