Navi Mumbai Murder Case: APMC Police Arrest Accused From Nepal In Turbe Woman Killing Over ₹450 Dispute

APMC Police bring back the accused from Nepal after cracking the Turbe murder case in Navi Mumbai | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, April 16: The APMC Police have arrested the accused in connection with the murder of a woman in Turbe village, apprehending him from Nepal nearly a month after the crime. The accused, identified as Mohammad Akhtar, allegedly killed 50-year-old Marjina Mondal following a dispute over Rs 450.

Incident and investigation

The incident took place on March 13, when an unidentified person entered Mondal’s house, where she lived alone, and brutally stabbed her to death before fleeing the scene. Following the incident, APMC Police registered a case against an unknown accused and launched an investigation.

During the probe, police examined the victim’s mobile call records and conducted detailed inquiries with neighbours. Suspicion fell on Akhtar after he switched off his mobile phone and absconded after the incident.

Tracking the accused

To trace the accused, a team from APMC Police Station, along with Crime Branch Unit-1 officers including Assistant Police Inspectors Nilesh Patil and Nilesh Bankar, reached his native place in Kishanganj, Bihar. However, it was found that he had fled to Nepal.

Acting on this information, the police team proceeded to Beldangi village in Jhapa district of Nepal and took the accused into custody. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

Motive behind the murder

Police said that Mondal was involved in arranging women for prostitution, and the accused had approached her for the same. After paying Rs 450, he was allegedly not provided with a woman, which led to an argument. In a fit of rage, he attacked her with a sharp knife and killed her.

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Arrest and further probe

The accused has been brought to Navi Mumbai and formally arrested. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Pankaj Dahane, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vashi Division) Adinath Budhwant, Senior Police Inspector Ajay Shinde, and Police Inspector (Crime) Mahesh Mandve. Further investigation is underway.

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