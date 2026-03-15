Woman Found Murdered In Navi Mumbai Residence, Police Launch Manhunt For Absconding Accused

A 45-year-old woman was murdered after an unidentified person allegedly entered her residence and stabbed her with a sharp weapon in Turbhe village on Friday evening. | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A 45-year-old woman was murdered after an unidentified person allegedly entered her residence and stabbed her with a sharp weapon in Turbhe village on Friday evening. The victim, Marjina Mandal (45), was found lying in a pool of blood inside her rented room in Sector 22, prompting the APMC police to register a murder case and launch a search for the accused.

Workers Raise Alarm

The incident came to light at around 6.50 pm when workers in the same building noticed Mandal lying motionless in her room and alerted the police. Officers from the APMC police station rushed to the spot, conducted a panchnama and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Police said Mandal lived alone in a first-floor room owned by Shankar Bhoir and worked as a domestic help to support herself. Preliminary investigation suggests that the assailant entered the house while she was alone and stabbed her in the chest with a sharp knife before fleeing the scene.

CCTV Footage Under Scrutiny

“The victim was found with stab injuries inside her residence. A case of murder has been registered against an unidentified person and we are examining CCTV footage and other technical evidence to identify the accused,” an officer from APMC Police Station said.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said the motive behind the killing is yet to be established and teams are conducting further investigation to trace the culprit.

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