EC Announces By-Election Dates For 8 Assembly Constituencies In 6 States, Including Maharashtra's Baramati & Rahuri

The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the schedule for by-elections in Maharashtra’s Baramati and Rahuri assembly constituencies and five other states, including Goa, Gujarat, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura. The two seats in Maharashtra fell vacant following the demise of veteran leaders Ajit Pawar and Shivajirao Kardile. Ma
Apart from the by-election date, the EC also announced dates of the much amuch awaited poll dates schedule for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry.
Polling date and counting schedule
According to the Election Commission, the assembly constituencies for Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura will be held on April 9 and that of Gujarat and Maharashtra will be held on April 23. The counting shall be on May 4.
List of eight 8 Assembly Constituencies
The Election Commission has announced by-elections for eight Assembly constituencies across seven states.
In Maharashtra, polling will take place in Rahuri and Baramati constituencies. Goa will see a by-election in the Ponda constituency, while Gujarat will vote in Umreth.
In Karnataka, by-polls will be held in the Bagalkot and Davanagere South constituencies. Nagaland will conduct a by-election in the Koridang (ST) seat, and Tripura will vote in the Dharmanagar constituency.
Check Full Date-Wise Schedule For Maharashtra & Gujarat
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 30
Last Date for Making Nomination: April 6
Scrutiny of Nomination: April 7
Last Date for Withdrawal of Nominations: April 9
Date Of Poll: April 23
Counting Date: May 4
Check Full Date-Wise Schedule For Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: March 16
Last Date for Making Nomination: March 23
Scrutiny of Nomination: March 24
Last Date for Withdrawal of Nominations: March 26
Date Of Poll: April 9
Counting Date: May 4