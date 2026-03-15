West Bengal Elections 2026 Schedule Out: Voting On April 23, 29; Counting On May 4

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday, March 15, announced the schedule for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2026. Polling will be conducted in 2 phases on Apri 23 and April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 4. The entire election process is scheduled to conclude by May 6.

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Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said that over 6.44 crore voters are eligible to cast their ballots in the upcoming elections, including 5.23 lakh first-time voters.

The CEC assured that the elections would be conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner under tight security arrangements.

ECI

Election authorities will set up 80,719 polling stations across the state to facilitate smooth voting. Special arrangements will be made for elderly and differently-abled voters.

The CEC added that strict instructions have been issued to ensure zero tolerance towards violence, intimidation, or malpractice during the polls. Security forces will be deployed extensively across sensitive constituencies.

The election is expected to witness a high-stakes contest among major political parties, including the ruling All India Trinamool Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party, and the Indian National Congress along with its allies.

In the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, the Trinamool Congress currently holds a dominant position following its victory in the previous election. The outcome of the 2026 polls will determine the political direction of the state for the next five years.