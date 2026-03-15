Assembly Elections 2026: Full Schedule For West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry

The Election Commission of India on Sunday announced the schedule for Assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Puducherry. The dates were unveiled during a press conference at 4 pm by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioner Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

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Polling for all 126 constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9 (Thursday), while vote counting will take place on May 4. Kerala’s 140 constituencies and Puducherry will also go to the polls on April 9, with counting on May 4.

Tamil Nadu’s 234 constituencies will vote in one phase on April 23. In West Bengal, polling for all 294 seats will be conducted in two phases, 152 constituencies on April 23 and the remaining 142 on April 29. Counting of votes for all five assemblies will be held simultaneously on May 4, 2026.

According to the CEC, about 17.4 crore voters are eligible to participate across 824 constituencies. Voting will be conducted at approximately 2.19 lakh polling stations, with nearly 25 lakh election personnel deployed.

Kumar emphasised that accurate electoral rolls are the foundation of democracy and said the recent special revision exercise ensured that all eligible voters are included while preventing ineligible entries.