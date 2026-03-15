Assembly Poll Schedule For WB, TN, Kerala, Assam & Puducherry To Be Announced Today At 4 PM

ECI | File

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the polling dates for Assembly elections in four states and one union territory on Sunday at 4 pm.

The states and union territory going to the polls this year are West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry. The ECI will hold a press conference at 4 pm to release the election schedule.

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The tenures of the legislative assemblies in these states and the union territory are set to expire on different dates across May and June. As per election rules, the Commission must conduct polls before each assembly’s term ends.

A special intensive revision of electoral rolls has already been completed in all four states and the union territory, and the final voter lists have been published.

This follows a key meeting of the Election Commission in New Delhi on Wednesday (March 11) to finalise the election timetable and phase-wise polling strategy. Earlier reports said the Commission also carried out its final round of ground assessments in the poll-bound regions.

The Commission panel, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and comprising Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, reportedly returned to New Delhi late Tuesday night after reviewing preparedness across multiple states.