West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Stages Overnight Protest In Kolkata, Accuses Election Commission Of Deleting Genuine Voters From Rolls | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday had started her sit-in-demonstration against SIR exercise at Esplanade area in central Kolkata.

“Election Commission of India (ECI) is working at the behest of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and many genuine voters' names got deleted. I have brought with me those people who are alive but are shown as dead in the voters list. I have also brought the families of those who had died due to fear of SIR,” said Mamata.

According to sources, Mamata will continue with the demonstration overnight.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Notably, while the peaceful sit-in-demonstration was going on, a group of para teachers were seen protesting outside the demonstration area.

Urging everyone to join the demonstration ‘peacefully’, Mamata also mentioned that people should not divulge into politics.

“This is not the place for anyone to raise any demands. The only demand here is on SIR and the right to vote. People should not get instigated by the BJP. Several people are dying so I am requesting everyone that this place is not to play politics. If you have come here for media attention, you should go to any other place. Go to Narendra Modi, Amit Shah,” stated the West Bengal Chief Minister.

While the police were driving away the protestors, they said that they had visited the demonstration area so that they could speak with the Chief Minister.

Also Watch:

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee while speaking at the demonstration triggered a controversy by mentioning that he would have ‘cut the finger’ of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

“Gyanesh Kumar had behaved very badly with our Chief Minister. He dared to raise his finger at her. Had he not been the CEC, I would have cut his finger that very day,” said Banerjee.

However, BJP union leader Giriraj Singh slammed Mamata and mentioned that she is protesting just to give shelter to the infiltrators.