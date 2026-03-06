Bihar Politics Erupts: JD(U) Workers Protest CM Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Move, Blacken PM Modi's Poster Amidst Government Formation Talks

JD(U) Workers Protest CM Nitish Kumar's Rajya Sabha Move, Blacken PM Modi's Poster Amidst Government Formation Talks | ANI

Patna: A day after Bihar chief minister and JD (U) president Nitish Kumar filed his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha, JD (U) workers on Friday intensified their protest against Nitish`s decision, urging him to reconsider his decision and also writing post cards to him.

Terming the decision to send Nitish to the upper house as a conspiracy, a large number of JD (U) gathered outside the state party office and also writing post cards. Posters have been also erected in Patna, requesting him to reconsider his decision.

A group of people, allegedly JD (U) workers, were also seen blackening a poster of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Bihar JD (U) president Umesh Kushwaha who reached the party office claimed that these people are not associated with his party, asserting that the party members could not do this.

On the other hand, security has been beefed up around chief minister`s residence (1, Anne Marg) in view of the protest amid surcharged political atmosphere in the state.

Meanwhile, Nitish convened a meeting of JD (U) MPs, MLAs, and MLCs this evening. Deputy chief ministers and Vijay Kumar Sinha met Nitish and reportedly discussed about the formation of the next government.

Meanwhile, JD (U) MLA Vinay Chaudhary opposed the CM's decision to go to the Rajya Sabha, asking what happened in three months that such a major decision was taken. “We will express our views frankly in the meeting,” he added.