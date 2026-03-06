Pure Evil! Woman Smashes 2 Dog Puppies To Death In Tamil Nadu After Dispute With Neighbour; Video Sparks Outrage

Animal Brutality Caught On Cam: Woman Smashes 2 Dog Puppies To Death In Tamil Nadu After Dispute With Neighbour |

Tamil Nadu: A shocking case of alleged animal cruelty has surfaced from Tamil Nadu where a woman was caught on CCTV brutally killing two dog puppies and reportedly hanging two others from a tree following a personal dispute with a family living across from her. The disturbing incident, which has triggered widespread outrage online, came to light after a video of the act went viral on social media.

The video was shared on X by animal activist Vidit Sharma. The CCTV footage dated March 4 shows a rickshaw with a Tamil Nadu registration plate parked in the area while several puppies are seen wandering and barking nearby.

Woman Brutally Smashes Dog Puppies To Death

Moments later, a woman walks into the frame from a nearby house. In the video, she is seen picking up one of the puppies from beneath the rickshaw and violently smashing it against a wall. The shocking act continues as she immediately grabs another puppy and repeats the same brutal action before calmly leaving the scene and returning to her house.

According to Sharma’s post on social media, the alleged attack was linked to a personal dispute between the woman and a family living opposite her residence. He further claimed that when an animal rescue team arrived at the location along with police personnel, the woman locked herself inside her house for nearly an hour.

Sharma also alleged that when she eventually stepped out, she used her child as a shield, apparently hoping that the presence of the child would prevent people from confronting her or taking strict action against her. The post further claimed that two additional puppies were found hanging from a nearby tree, though details regarding that claim have not been independently verified.

Also Watch:

Outrage Among Activists After Heinous Act Caught On Cam

The disturbing visuals have sparked anger among animal rights activists and social media users, with many demanding strict action against the accused woman under laws protecting animals from cruelty.

However, there has been no official confirmation from local authorities regarding the incident so far. It also remains unclear whether any formal complaint has been registered or if legal action has been initiated against the woman seen in the CCTV footage.