Mumbai: Marathi Classes For Non-Marathi Auto, Taxi Drivers Receive Strong Response Across MMR |

Mumbai: Practical Marathi language classes launched for non-Marathi-speaking auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region have received an encouraging response, with several drivers voluntarily attending sessions to improve their everyday communication with passengers.

According to a tweet by 'Pratap Sarnaik', the initiative, pushed by Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, was introduced with the aim of honouring Marathi as the state’s mother tongue while also making daily passenger-driver interactions smoother, more cordial and effective.

🗓️ ७ जून २०२६ | 📍 मुंबई



महाराष्ट्राच्या मातृभाषेचा सन्मान राखत तसेच प्रवाशांशी संवाद अधिक सुलभ, आत्मीय आणि परिणामकारक व्हावा या उद्देशाने सुरू करण्यात आलेल्या अमराठी चालकांसाठीच्या व्यवहारिक मराठी शिकवणी वर्गांना उत्स्फूर्त प्रतिसाद मिळत आहे. मराठी भाषा शिकण्यासाठी अमराठी… pic.twitter.com/lwIJAjsgYd — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) June 7, 2026

The special practical Marathi classes began on June 1 across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The programme has been initiated by the Transport Department and is being organised jointly by the Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad and Mumbai Sahitya Sangh. According to the minister, a team of more than 4,500 teachers has been mobilised for the initiative.

Several auto-rickshaw and taxi unions have also joined the programme, while some driver-owner unions have taken the initiative to organise training sessions independently. Classes are being conducted in different parts of the city at timings convenient for drivers, allowing them to attend without affecting their daily work schedules.

The training focuses on practical Marathi rather than formal textbook learning. Drivers are being taught everyday conversation, common Marathi words and phrases, passenger-related communication, and basic vocabulary useful during daily trips. The idea is to help drivers speak to passengers with confidence and avoid communication gaps during routine travel.

Sarnaik said the enthusiasm shown by non-Marathi-speaking drivers reflects their willingness to understand the language and culture of Maharashtra. He added that their participation is a positive sign of social harmony and linguistic unity.

The Transport Department has made it mandatory for non-Marathi-speaking drivers to complete the practical Marathi training by August 15. From August 16, action will be taken as per rules against drivers who are unable to communicate with passengers in Marathi.

The minister said Marathi is not merely a language but a bridge connected with Maharashtra’s culture, identity and social bonds. He said the initiative is not only about compliance, but also about building warmer and more trust-based interactions between passengers and drivers.

The move comes after Sarnaik’s earlier decision to make basic Marathi communication compulsory for drivers operating public transport services in the state. The ongoing classes are being seen as a practical step to help drivers meet the requirement before the deadline.

Officials and organisers said the response so far has been encouraging, with many drivers showing determination to learn the language despite their demanding work schedules. The initiative, they said, is expected to improve communication on the ground and strengthen the bond between public transport drivers and commuters across the city.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/