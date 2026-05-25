How Is The Maharashtra Govt Helping Auto & Rickshaw Driver Learn Marathi Ahead Of August 15 Deadline? - Know Here | AI Generated Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government has launched a Marathi language learning initiative for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers across the state, aimed at helping them learn and communicate in Marathi. The programme will run from June 1 to August 15 and will include both online and offline classes, with the government saying it is making extensive arrangements to ensure participation from drivers across Maharashtra.

Speaking to PTI after a review meeting on making Marathi language learning compulsory for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the state government has appointed around 4,500 teachers to conduct Marathi classes for drivers. He said the Marathi Language Department and other concerned government departments are bearing the expenses for the initiative.

VIDEO | Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, after a review meeting on making the Marathi language compulsory for auto and taxi drivers, says, “Marathi litterateurs were present and I had also invited office-bearers of rickshaw unions and associations. However,… pic.twitter.com/24NVnIg872 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 25, 2026

According to the scheme, Marathi teachers will be sent to various Shiv Sena offices across the state, selected offices of allied organisations and locations associated with rickshaw associations to conduct training sessions. The government has also planned app-based learning facilities to support the initiative and ensure accessibility for drivers.

The Marathi learning programme will run for nearly 85 days, with a four-hour course structure designed to help drivers learn the language. Upon completion, participants will be issued certificates, which can be used while renewing licences or badges.

The state administration is working extensively to ensure the scheme is implemented effectively and has arranged ₹2 crore for the initiative. The government has already provided around one lakh Marathi learning books have already been distributed through rickshaw associations as part of preparations.

The Maharashtra Government has stated that the initiative is specifically aimed at helping auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers in Maharashtra learn Marathi and strengthen communication with commuters and local residents. Officials said extensive arrangements are being made to ensure drivers are given sufficient opportunities and facilities to participate.

The government has fixed August 15 as the deadline for the programme and indicated that no extension will be given beyond that period. Authorities said the administration is serious about implementing the initiative and ensuring wider Marathi language adoption among transport drivers operating in Maharashtra.

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