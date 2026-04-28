Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Announces Distribution Of Books & Pamphlets Ahead Of Marathi Language Rule For Auto & Taxi Drivers From May 1 | File Photo

Mumbai: In the backdrop of the ongoing Marathi language row, Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Tuesday announced a series of measures to assist taxi drivers and auto driver to learn Marathi.

As part of the initiative, the transport department will distribute books and pamphlets to drivers to help them learn the language. Additionally, drivers will be issued certificates upon completion, which must be submitted to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) during licence registration or permit renewal.

This comes in at the time when the government has decided to make Marathi language compulsory for all taxi and auto drivers from May 1 Despite opposition from several political parties, the Mahayuti government has decided to push forward with the policy. Sarnaik confirmed that a statewide inspection drive will be conducted through 59 regional and sub-regional RTO offices to verify compliance. The checks will specifically assess whether drivers possess functional knowledge of Marathi.

Issuing a stern warning, the minister stated that drivers who fail to meet the language requirement risk losing their licences. “From May 1, it will be mandatory for all licensed rickshaw and taxi drivers to know Marathi. A statewide inspection will be carried out to ensure compliance,” Sarnaik said.

He further noted that while the rule mandating knowledge of the local language already exists, it has largely been ignored. According to the transport department, multiple complaints have been received, particularly from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, and Nagpur, regarding drivers being unable or unwilling to communicate in Marathi.

Emphasising cultural responsibility, Sarnaik stated that individuals working in Maharashtra must respect the state language. “Respect for Marathi is as important as pride in one’s mother tongue,” he said, adding that transport officials found overlooking the requirement would also face strict action.

The move is expected to intensify the debate around language enforcement even as the state gears up for its implementation.

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