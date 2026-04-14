Maharashtra To Enforce Marathi Requirement For Auto And Taxi Drivers From May 1; Motor Transport Department To Conduct Licence Inspection Across 59 Regions |

Mumbai: In a move set to impact thousands of public transport operators, Maharashtra will mandate knowledge of the Marathi language for all auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers from May 1, with authorities preparing to enforce the rule through a statewide verification drive.

According to a tweet shared by Maharashtra DGIPR, the Motor Transport Department will conduct a comprehensive licence inspection campaign across its 59 regional and sub-regional offices, where drivers will be assessed on their ability to read and write Marathi. The drive is aimed at ensuring that all licence holders comply with the language requirement, particularly in public-facing roles that involve direct interaction with passengers.

Announcing the decision, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said that knowledge of Marathi will now be compulsory for drivers operating in the state. He added that those who fail to meet the requirement or violate the rules risk cancellation of their licences.

The minister also warned that strict action will be taken against transport officials who issue licences by overlooking mandatory norms. According to him, accountability will be fixed not only on drivers but also on the authorities responsible for granting permits.

The decision comes amid a surge in complaints from commuters about drivers being unable to communicate in Marathi or deliberately avoiding its use, said Pratap Sarnaik. Officials noted that such grievances have been received in large numbers, prompting the department to tighten enforcement.

Emphasising the broader intent, Sarnaik said that while individuals should take pride in their mother tongue, it is equally important to respect the language of the state while conducting business. He stressed that learning the local language is a basic responsibility, especially in professions that serve the public on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, in the Mira Road–Bhayandar belt, transport authorities have launched an extensive verification exercise covering over 12,000 auto-rickshaw and taxi permit holders, bringing them under close review.

Spearheaded by the Regional Transport Office, the drive is being conducted in phases and will continue till May, after which a comprehensive report is expected to be submitted. Officials suggest the initiative could serve as a model for similar checks across the state.

As part of the process, drivers are required not only to present valid documents but also to prove basic proficiency in Marathi. At the RTO, applicants are being tested on their ability to read and write the language, including writing brief passages, in line with provisions introduced under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules following amendments in 2019.

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