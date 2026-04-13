Amid Marathi Mandate For Auto, Taxi Drivers In Mumbai, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Says ‘Knowing State Language Essential for Business' | File Photo

Mumbai: Amid the Maharashtra government’s decision to make knowledge of Marathi mandatory for auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers, Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Monday asserted that the move is rooted in preserving the state’s cultural identity, stating that those seeking to conduct business in Maharashtra must be familiar with the local language.

Reacting to concerns around the mandate, Sarnaik said, “This is completely not acceptable, but in Maharashtra, if someone wants to conduct business, they must know Marathi, because it is part of the state’s culture.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On Maharashtra government's decision to mandate Marathi for auto and taxi drivers, Minister Pratap Sarnaik says, "This is completely not acceptable, but in Maharashtra, if someone wants to conduct business, they must know Marathi, because it is part of the… pic.twitter.com/OgeS2HA6zn — IANS (@ians_india) April 13, 2026

He further pointed out that a significant number of drivers operating in the state, including those associated with app-based services such as Ola, Uber and Rapido, come from Hindi-speaking backgrounds and obtain permits to run auto-rickshaws or taxis. Highlighting regulatory requirements, he noted that such drivers are required to secure valid licences and badges to operate.

“In our state, there are many Hindi-speaking people who take rickshaw permits or work as drivers for services like Ola, Uber, or Rapido. They require licences and badges. The state government has decided that anyone who wants to do business in Maharashtra must know and understand Marathi,” Sarnaik added.

The decision has sparked a wider conversation around language, livelihood and regional identity, particularly in a state like Maharashtra that sees a large influx of migrants engaged in the transport and service sectors.

Meanwhile, in the Mira Road–Bhayandar belt, transport authorities have launched an extensive verification exercise covering over 12,000 auto-rickshaw and taxi permit holders, bringing them under close review.

Spearheaded by the Regional Transport Office, the drive is being conducted in phases and will continue till May 1, coinciding with Maharashtra Day, after which a comprehensive report is expected to be submitted. Officials suggest the initiative could serve as a model for similar checks across the state.

As part of the process, drivers are required not only to present valid documents but also to prove basic proficiency in Marathi. At the RTO, applicants are being tested on their ability to read and write the language, including writing brief passages, in line with provisions introduced under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules following amendments in 2019.

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