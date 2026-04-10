Marathi Test Mandatory For Mira-Bhayandar Auto Taxi Drivers, 12,000 Under RTO Scanner |

Mumbai, April 10: A sweeping verification drive targeting auto rickshaw and taxi drivers in Mira Road and Bhayandar has put more than 12,000 permit holders under scrutiny, with authorities now insisting on both document checks and Marathi language proficiency tests.

According to Hindustan Times, the initiative, led by the Regional Transport Office, is being carried out in batches and is expected to continue until May 1, Maharashtra Day, when a detailed report will be submitted. Officials indicate that this exercise, seen as a pilot, could soon be replicated across the state.

Complaint Triggers Statewide Attention

The crackdown follows a complaint by local BJP MLA Narendra Mehta, who raised concerns with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis about alleged irregularities in issuing licences, badges and permits. The complaint pointed to a pattern where fresh migrants were reportedly being granted permits without meeting the mandatory domicile requirement.

Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik confirmed that the action was initiated after these concerns were flagged. Authorities are now verifying domicile certificates, which require proof of 15 years of residence in Maharashtra, alongside other documents.

Language Test Becomes Key Filter

In a significant step, drivers are also being asked to demonstrate their ability to read and write Marathi. At the RTO, applicants are required to write short passages, a rule backed by provisions under the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, amended in 2019.

Officials say the language test allows immediate action, reducing reliance on multiple departments for verification. It is also aimed at addressing recurring complaints from passengers about communication gaps with drivers.

Those failing either the document verification or the language test risk suspension of their licences and permits.

Red Flags Over Permits And Addresses

Transport department officials describe a troubling pattern, including cases where multiple permits, sometimes as many as 25 to 30, were allegedly issued under a single address. Several licence holders were also found to be in their early 20s, raising doubts about whether they met the domicile criteria.

The lack of accountability across departments, including tehsildars and rationing offices, has previously delayed action. The current drive attempts to close these gaps through on the spot checks.

Unions Raise Concerns Over Harassment

Auto and taxi unions have strongly reacted to the move, arguing that the emphasis on Marathi language testing could lead to harassment. Union leaders point out that a large percentage of drivers come from north India and already undergo basic language checks during licensing.

They maintain that while action against forged documents is justified, imposing stricter language requirements may open the door to corruption and unnecessary pressure on drivers.

Wider Impact Expected

With nearly 2.8 lakh auto permits and 20,000 taxi permits across Mumbai and its suburbs, employing lakhs of drivers in shifts, the outcome of this drive could have far reaching implications. If extended statewide, it may redefine how driver eligibility is assessed in Maharashtra.

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