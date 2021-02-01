Bhiwandi fake currency case: Main accused held from Uttar Pradesh

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested an absconding accused for his alleged involvement in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) procured from Bangladesh.

The NIA arrested one Mohamed Khan from Uttar Pradesh in a fake currency case registered at the Bhiwandi Taluka Police Station in Thane.

The case pertained to seizure of 239 FICN of Rs 2000/ denomination with face value Rs. 4,78,000 from the possession of five accused persons in which Khan was absconding.

Those who were arrested in possession of notes are Rehan Abbas Shaikh, Safad Mukhtar Ansari, Anis Iqlakh Shaikh, Kishor Namdeo Phular and Rohit Nagendra Singh, all residents of Bandra.

“During the investigation of the case, three more accused persons -- namely Samir Kalicharan Mandal, Sabir Ali and Abdul kadir were arrested. NIA filed a charge sheet against eight arrested accused in the NIA Special NIA Court, Mumbai,” the agency stated on Monday.

According to NIA, the accused Khan was the key player in FICN smuggling racket as he was responsible for taking delivery of FICN of face value Rs. 4,78,000 at Malda, West Bengal from Samir Mondal and bringing it to Mumbai for circulating it in different parts of India and delivery to another co-accused Anis Iqlakh Shaikh.

Although the smuggled FICN was seized but the main culprit Khan was absconding since registration of crime.

Investigation of the case has also revealed that the original source of FICN is from across the Indo-Bangladesh Border. “Further investigation in the case continues in regard to the FICN traffickers based in Bangladesh,” the agency stated.