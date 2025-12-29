Bhiwandi Civic Elections 2026: MNS Issues ‘AB Forms’ To 10 Candidates Under Uddhav Sena–MNS Alliance

MNS leaders hand over AB Forms to party candidates in Bhiwandi under the Uddhav Sena–MNS alliance ahead of the civic elections | File Photo

Bhiwandi, Dec 29: With the Bhiwandi–Nizampur Municipal Corporation elections gathering momentum, the Uddhav Sena–Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance has moved a step forward on the ground.

Under the seat-sharing arrangement between the two allies, the MNS has been allotted 10 seats, and the party has now officially cleared its candidates by issuing them the mandatory ‘AB forms’.

Formal Programme Held At Party Office

A formal programme was held at the office of MNS City President Manoj Gulvi, where MNS State Vice-President D.K. Mhatre handed over the AB forms to the party’s nominees.

The event was attended by several senior party functionaries, including Lok Sabha President Shailesh Bidvi, Taluka Chief Vikas Jadhav and MNS Vidyarthi Sena District President Paresh Chaudhary.

List Of Candidates Receiving AB Forms

The candidates who received the AB forms include Ajay Suresh Hajare, Bharti Tatyasaheb Pangare, Pravin Sanjerrao Dhavade, Yogesh Pandharinath Dhule, Sanjana Sakharam Bhoir, Suresh Rajyya Tauti, Prajakta Hari Pawar, Ashwini Santosh Gangalwar and Sushil Kumar Ramesh Aavate.

Formal Authorisation To Contest Civic Polls

The distribution of AB forms marks the formal authorisation of these candidates to contest the civic polls on the MNS symbol under the alliance banner.

The atmosphere at the venue was highly charged, with party workers raising slogans and cheering enthusiastically for the candidates, reflecting the growing confidence within the MNS camp.

Alliance Adds New Dimension To Civic Contest

Political observers say the Uddhav Sena–MNS tie-up has added a new dimension to the Bhiwandi civic contest, which is already witnessing intense political activity.

With the AB forms now in hand, the MNS candidates are expected to intensify their campaigns in their respective wards in the coming days, making the battle for the Bhiwandi Municipal Corporation even more keenly contested.

