Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Death toll in Thane incident rises to 41

Following the collapse of a three-storied building in Maharashtra's Thane on September 21, rescue operations had commenced. Now, the death toll from the accident in Bhiwandi has reached 41.
The rescue operation took place amid heavy rainfall, with a Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) official stating on Wednesday that two people, including a 2-year-old baby, were still missing. With the death toll rising to 41, it would seem that at least one of those individuals have succumbed to the accident.
The rescue operations have also been hampered by heavy rainfall in the area. The incident had taken place at around 3:40 am on Monday in the Patel compound area in Thane district. Following the news, many including Prime Minister Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind had expressed their anguish over the incident.
"Saddened by the building collapse in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for a quick recovery of those injured. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being provided to the affected," the Prime Minister had written soon after the incident.
(With inputs from Priyanka Dhomse)