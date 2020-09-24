Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Death toll in Thane incident rises to 41

Following the collapse of a three-storied building in Maharashtra's Thane on September 21, rescue operations had commenced. Now, the death toll from the accident in Bhiwandi has reached 41.

The rescue operation took place amid heavy rainfall, with a Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) official stating on Wednesday that two people, including a 2-year-old baby, were still missing. With the death toll rising to 41, it would seem that at least one of those individuals have succumbed to the accident.