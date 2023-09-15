Bhiwandi: 6-Year-Old Girl Murdered, Accused Flees After Hiding Body In Plastic Bucket

Representational photo |

Bhiwandi city is shaken by the murder of a six-year-old girl. Shockingly, after the murder, the accused absconded after putting the body of the child in a plastic bucket. This shocking incident has come to light after stench spread in the area. The murder happened in a Patri Chali at Dhapsipada in Fenegaon area of Bhiwandi.

According to police sources, both the parents of the murdered girl go to work in a godown in Bhiwandi. As usual on September 13, parents had left for work. The six-year-old girl was at home along with her nine-year-old brother. However, after some time, the girl went missing. When the parents returned home in the evening, their son informed them that his sister is missing since morning. After their search was in vain, the distraught parents lodged a complaint at Bhiwandi city police late on Thursday night.

Accordingly, the police also conducted a search operation in the nearby Varhala lake on Friday. But the girl was not found at that place. In the afternoon, after locals informed the police about the foul smell in the area, Senior Police Inspector Chetan Kakade of Bhiwandi City Police Station and a police team reached the spot. When they searched the area, it was found that the girl's body was kept in a plastic bucket in a closed room of the chawl.

The police immediately sent the body to JJ Hospital in Mumbai for post-mortem examination. A team of fingerprint experts from Thane has also arrived at the scene of the incident and a case of murder has been registered in Bhiwandi city police station. Deputy Commissioner of Police Navnath Dhavale, who visited the spot, informed that three teams of police have been dispatched to search for the accused.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)