Bhima-Koregaon Violence: Bombay HC to hear pleas of accused Rona Wilson, Shoma Sen on April 29

The Bombay High Court will hear the pleas filed by two accused in the Bhima-Koregaon violence case, who have challenged their prosecution and have cited a US based FSL report claiming that the electronic evidence against them was planted on April 29.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Manish Pitale said it would hear the petitions filed by Rona Wilson and Shoma Sen on April 29.

The duo have approached the bench challenging their prosecution under the stringent UAPA law and have also sought a thorough probe by a retired judge either of the HC or the SC.

This panel, the accused have sought, to probe into their contentions that the electronic evidence such as the alleged incriminating letters stating the plot to kill PM Narendra Modi and to topple the Union government, was planted in their computers much before their arrest in the case.