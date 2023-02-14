Bhima-Koregaon case: NIA seeks ‘absconding’ proclamation against two wanted accused

NIA | Photo: Representative Image

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed an application before a special court conducting the Bhima-Koregaon case seeking that an absconding proclamation be issued against two wanted accused Prakash alias Ritupan Goswami and Ganpathy alias Mupalla Laxman Rao.

The agency also filed a report that it could not execute the non-bailable warrants against two.

It also submitted the certificate issued by the panchayat secretary among other documents from the local police station on their efforts to trace the accused persons.

