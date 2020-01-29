Bhima Koregaon case: Maha govt to decide future course of action after letter from Centre, Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Wednesday said he came to know from the media the Centre's decision to hand over the Bhima Koregaon violence case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He informed that the state government has yet to formally receive the Centre's communication in this regard.

''After the government gets the Centre's letter, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and I will decide the future course of action. In the meanwhile, the state government has sought the legal opinion from the Advocate General,'' Deshmukh told reporters.

Deshmukh's statement is important as the Pune police on Monday refused to hand over the papers pertaining to the Bhima Koregaon violence case to the visiting NIA team citing that they were awaiting sanction from the Director-General of Police to release their investigation to the NIA.