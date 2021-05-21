Bhima Koregaon case: All prisoners have right to get their medical reports, rules Bombay HC



Having heard the contentions, the bench held, "Prisoners have a right to their own medical records under Article 21 of Constitution of India."

"In view thereof all medical records including tests conducted and medicines prescribed should be given to the prisoner on request," said the bench also comprising of Justice Surendra Tawade.

The judges in their order said they would go a step further and said, "In fact this should be done for every prisoner." "A prisoner should be allowed to make a phone call to an approved family member after a hospital visit," the judges further ordered.

Meanwhile, Chaudhary told the judges that his client now doesn't seek bail on medical grounds. "I have instructions not to press for medical bail today as my client has got sufficient medical attention after filing this plea. Thus, we don't need medical bail as of now," the counsel said.

Accordingly, the judges disposed of the petition.

