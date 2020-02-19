Bhim Army chief denied nod for anti-CAA rally

Mumbai: The Mumbai police has denied Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad permission to hold a protest rally at Azad Maidan on February 21. In a letter sent to the party's Mumbai president, the police has cited possible law and order issues as the reason for denying permission.

The police further cautioned the outfit that, "even after this, if the rally is held and if any law and order issue arises or any cognisable or non cognisable offence takes place at the venue, then Azad and his followers would be held responsible".

Azad was expected to lead the Sunday's rally, which was against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR), proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and to highlight the woman's issues.

"We were not just protesting against the CAA and NRC, but also for woman's issues. Denying permission for the protest in Azad Maidan is undemocratic," said Ashok Kambale, national committee member and ex-Maharashtra president of Bhim Army.