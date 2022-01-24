Bhayander: Lady doctor attacked inside her clinic in broad daylight, manhunt launched

In a brazen daylight crime, a lady doctor was brutally assaulted and robbed by an unidentified man at her clinic in Bhayandar on Sunday afternoon.

The incident has been reported from Dr Gayatri Jaiswal's clinic located on the Amrutvani Satsang road in Bhayandar (west).

The assailant apparently posed as a patient and was waiting outside as Dr Jaiswal was treating others. Immediately after all other patient's left, the accused entered the clinic and attacked the lady doctor with a blood pressure monitoring machine, before escaping with cash and gold ornaments.

The doctor received 30 stitches on her head and is recuperating at a private hospital where her condition is said to be stable.

The value of the stolen items is yet to be ascertained.

A case has been launched in the incident and the Bhayandar police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the assailant.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 07:00 AM IST