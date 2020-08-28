Mumbai: BEST recovers over 40 mobile phones in its buses; highest in a month

BEST has recovered 44 mobile phones in its buses in the month of July. An official from the security department informed, this is the highest ever handset recovery being done in a single month.

Most of the handsets have been recovered from the commercial routes of South Mumbai. The BEST has initiated a 'lost and found' mobile phone portal in its website - www.bestundertaking.com from where riders can claim their lost handsets.

To claim their handsets, the riders are required to log into the website and fill their personal details. Passengers can also make a claim in the nearest booth from where the complaint would be redirected to the BEST headquarters.

"Those claiming the phones can do so by filling the required details online. The undertaking will check the details and will get back to them" said a senior BEST official.

"When claiming the handsets, the riders would require to present valid identification documents as well" he added.