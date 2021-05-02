'Bengal's tigress has won': Uddhav Thackeray congratulates Mamata Banerjee after TMC's massive win, takes swipe at PM Modi, Amit Shah

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday congratulated his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee on her party's massive win in the Assembly elections.

"Mamata Banerjee was fighting alone for the self-respect of the Bengali people. Her courage must be appreciated. In the end, she has won. The entire credit for this victory goes to Bengal's tigress," Uddhav said in a statement.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uddhav said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) used all its might to defeat Mamata Banerjee but she has blown them away.

"I heartily congratulate her and the courageous people of West Bengal. Now that politics is over, let's all focus on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic," added Uddhav.