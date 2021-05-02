'Our priority is to fight COVID-19': After Nandigram win, Mamata Banerjee urges elated TMC workers to avoid rallies

Striving to prove that "Bangla nijer meyekei chaye" (Bengal wants its own daughter), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has won from the Nandigram constituency by a narrow margin of 1,200 votes.

"This is a victory for Bengal, for the people of Bengal," Mamata to party supporters after trends indicated TMC heading for a huge win.

Urging TMC workers to avoid rallies, the CM said that our priority is to fight COVID-19 in the state. She added that she will address a press conference at 6 pm.

Making the game of thrones in Bengal more interesting, Mamata chose Nandigram over her home turf Bhabanipur seat this time to test her fate in the 2021 elections. It was the agitation in Nandigram and Singur against the Left government's land acquisition policies that made Mamata Banerjee the Chief Minister of West Bengal.