‘Beating dissenter, trolling Amruta Fadnavis Shiv Sena intolerance’

Mumbai: The opposition BJP on Tuesday sought to project the assault on a Mumbai man over a social media post criticising Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and trolling of Amruta Fadnavis for her tweets against the Sena chief as "intolerance" towards Hindus, and sought intervention of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Criticising the government, senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar wondered whether the "freedom of expression" exists for Hindus in Maharashtra, which is ruled by the Sena-NCP-Congress combine.

"We sought governor Koshyari's intervention into the matter wherein workers of a ruling party tonsured the head of a youth in Mumbai. Is there no freedom of expression left for Hindus, as the youth comes from the same community?" he asked while speaking to reporters.

Shelar said while rallies are being organised supporting and opposing the new citizenship law and NRC, a young man is getting beaten up and his head shaved by workers of a ruling party.

He was referring to the incident wherein some men, suspected to be associated with the ruling Sena, assaulted a Mumbai resident and tonsured his head for posting a 'derogatory' message on social media against CM Thackeray.

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of former chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, also invited wrath of the Sena for her December 22 tweet stating that "one cannot be a 'Thackeray' just by putting Thackeray after his name".

Hitting back, Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday said Thackeray was living up to his name.