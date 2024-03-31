‘BATMAN’ Squad Boosts Nighttime Ticket Sales On Western Railway Suburban Section | FPJ

Mumbai: In response to the introduction of the 'BATMAN' (Be Aware TTE Manning At Night) squad, tasked with ticket checking during nighttime hours, Western Railway's Mumbai Division has seen a significant surge in ticket sales, particularly during the night.

According to an official, ticket sales on the Western Railway suburban section have seen a significant surge during night hours, with a remarkable 45.95 percent increase at Dadar and an impressive 62.16 percent spike at Virar.

"The 'BATMAN' squad comprises vigilant personnel equipped with the mandate to enforce ticketing regulations rigorously during the nocturnal period. Their presence serves as a deterrent against ticket-less travel and promotes a culture of compliance among commuters traversing the Western Railway suburban network during late hours" said an official adding that this significant rise underscores the effectiveness of the 'BATMAN' initiative in promoting adherence to ticketing regulations, thereby contributing to a more accountable and revenue-generating railway ecosystem.

"The 'BATMAN' squad, implemented by the Mumbai Central division since March 11th, has garnered praise from regular commuters for its effectiveness in ensuring ticket validity and maintaining security during nighttime travel. Equipped and trained to operate especially during night hours , the squad diligently inspects trains and patrols suburban stations, remaining vigilant for any signs of trouble or suspicious activity" said an official of WR.

"These dedicated ticket checking staff members, often working in challenging environments, play a vital role in upholding order and safety within the bustling railway network. By deterring unauthorized entry and educating passengers on responsible travel practices, they contribute to the overall efficiency and security of the system" he said.

"Despite facing obstacles such as crowded platforms and unauthorized commuters, the members of the 'BATMAN' squad remain steadfast in their duty to ensure smooth operations and passenger safety. Their commitment serves as a beacon of order and integrity amidst the chaos of Mumbai's bustling railway system" further added officials.