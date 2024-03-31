Mumbai News: RPF Titwala & CBI Team's Joint Operation Exposes Ticket Touting Scam; Key Preparator Arrested

Caption - Accused Nandu (sitting) with RPF team. | FPJ

In a decisive crackdown by RPF Titwala and crime branch team of RPF Mumbai division jointly on March 30th on illicit ticketing activities has successfully dismantled a ticket touting operation, bringing to light a sophisticated scam that has been preying on unsuspecting passengers. The arrest of a key perpetrator has revealed the intricate web of deception woven around the sale of railway tickets, particularly during periods of high demand such as the summer rush. Accused identified as Nandu Bhikan Jadhav (34), residents of Ambivali. Total 16 tickets ( PNR) including six unused ticket ( PNR) of around twenty persons were siezed.

The investigation led by the AK Pandey, Inspector, RPF , Titwala, uncovered the modus operandi employed by the accused, who admitted to procuring tickets through fraudulent means, utilizing fake email IDs and reselling them at exorbitant prices. The seizure of 16 tickets, including six unused ones, served as damning evidence of the magnitude of the scam. A cases has been registered against accused Nandu Bhikan Jadhav under relevant sections of railway act and further investigations is on by RPF sub inspector Anupa Sharma.

Railway Authorities Strengthen Security Amid Rising Ticketing Scams

Authorities have issued a stern warning to passengers, urging them to exercise caution and refrain from purchasing tickets from unauthorized sources. The use of counterfeit email IDs and unregistered mobile numbers has made it increasingly challenging for authorities to track down perpetrators and notify affected passengers of any irregularities.

Of particular concern are the passengers who unknowingly purchase tickets from these unauthorized channels, only to find themselves facing penalties for traveling without a valid ticket. The absence of SMS alerts, coupled with the seizure of tickets, has left many passengers vulnerable to exploitation and inconvenience.

In response to these alarming developments, railway authorities are intensifying efforts to bolster security measures and enhance ticketing protocols. However, they emphasize the importance of passenger cooperation in combating ticket touting scams and maintaining the integrity of the railway system.

Authorities Urge Passengers To Report Suspicious Ticket Sales

As the investigation continues, authorities are calling on passengers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities related to ticket sales. By working together, passengers and authorities can effectively thwart attempts to defraud innocent travelers and uphold the trust and reliability of the railway network.

The joint action of RPF ,Titwala and crime branch team of RPF team of RPF serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by ticket touting operations and underscores the need for continued vigilance and proactive measures to safeguard the interests of passengers.