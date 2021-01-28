'Baseless argument': Ajit Pawar slams Karnataka deputy CM over his Mumbai remarks

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Thursday criticised his Karnataka counterpart Laxman Savadi over his remarks that Mumbai should be made part of his state.

As per the report by ABP Maza, Pawar said that the statement made by Savadi is baseless and Mumbai has no connection with Karnataka. "The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka has made this argument to please the people of Karnataka," Pawar added.

Maharashtra chief minister had on Wednesday said areas dominated by Marathi-speaking people on the state's border with Karnataka should be declared as a Union Territory till the Supreme Court gives final verdict on the issue.