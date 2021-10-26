e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 05:11 PM IST

Banned gutkha, cigarettes worth Rs 43k seized, 2 held

Amit Srivastava
case has been registered against him at Kharghar police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Food Safety Act 2006. | FPJ File Photo

The Navi Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 29-year-old man and seized gutkha worth Rs 37,000 from a house behind Star Hotel in Taloja.
The accused had allegedly brought the banned substance from the neighbouring states to sell in Maharashtra.

The arrested man has been identified as Memujaffar Murad Dhongre. A case has been registered against him at Kharghar police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Food Safety Act 2006.

Dongre’s arrest also led to a paan shop owner, Sandip Kumar Kelawan, for selling imported cigarettes illegally in the city. Deputy commissioner of police of the crime branch Suresh Mengde said imported cigarettes worth Rs 6,000 have been seized.
Last month, the central unit of the crime branch had arrested five persons and seized banned gutkha worth Rs 27 lakh, a country-made pistol and vehicles used for carrying the substance. The consignment was seized when it was being shifted from one vehicle to another at sector 30 A in Vashi on September 18.

Published on: Tuesday, October 26, 2021, 05:11 PM IST
