Banks not under essential service?

Mumbai: Suburban services which started on June 15 for the essential service workers of the state government have not been taken well by the bank employees as they were exempted from the list of essentials. One of the employees said till now they were in the essentials list and when trains are started they were not being considered. Railway officials said they have requested the state government to give a list of who all are allowed to avoid chaos at the stations.

As per the state government, journey is permitted to Essential Services staff after the production of Identity Cards issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (suburban areas), Mumbai Police, BEST, Mantralaya and from all employees of government/private hospitals. But this decision has been questioned by bank employees who were considered essential services during the lockdown. “Till yesterday banks were under essential services, but today while trying to board the train, got to know it's not under essential. No clarity,” said one of the bankers.

Moreover, they have to wait for hours at the bus stop to reach their office and exempting them is not the right thing done by the government. “We can understand it is being run for essential services staff but we request the government to consider bank employees to travel in the train to reach on time instead of wasting time waiting at the bus stop for bus,” said Anjali Saxena, who works at Union Bank of India.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, CR, said, “We have asked the state government to release the list of employees and give the bifurcation of whom all are allowed to use local train services.”

Meanwhile, Television Journalist Association has also requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to consider media personnel and allow them in local trains. “Local train services have been started for essential services for state & central government employees. However, we request @CMOMaharashtra & @PiyushGoyal to also consider allowing media professionals in local trains. This will help us report to work without any hassle,” tweeted @TvjaMaharashtra

After a gap of over two-and-a-half months, a limited number of suburban trains started zooming in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) from Monday morning. The authorities are running 146 and 200 trains daily on Western and Central, including Harbour, Railway lines, respectively. Only 700 essential service providers will be permitted to board a local train in a bid to maintain social distancing norms to keep the pandemic at bay.