Bangladeshi Infiltrator Arrested At Mumbai Airport After 11 Years Of Working In Kuwait Under Fake Indian Identity | File Pic

Mumbai: A Bangladeshi national, who had illegally entered India nearly 20 years ago and had been living under a false Indian identity, was arrested at Mumbai airport by alert immigration officials. The man, identified as Iklaj Molla, had been working in Kuwait for the past 11 years using a fake Indian passport.

According to officials, Molla had been living in India illegally since 2005 after crossing the Benapole border into West Bengal. Over the next nine years, he fraudulently obtained fake identity documents under an assumed Indian name. Based on these forged documents, he managed to secure an Indian passport from the Kolkata Regional Passport Office in 2014 and moved to Kuwait for employment.

Using the money he earned abroad, Molla purchased properties in Kolkata and was planning to bring his family from Bangladesh to settle in India. On September 14, while returning to India to execute this plan, his activities came under suspicion.

Immigration officer Ganesh Gawli noticed frequent entries to Bangladesh recorded in his passport and questioned him about the repeated visits. Unable to answer convincingly or speak fluent Indian languages, Molla’s true identity was soon uncovered. Following verification, he was confirmed to be a Bangladeshi national.

Subsequently, Sahar Police arrested him for illegal entry, possession of forged documents, and impersonation. Investigations are underway to identify others who may have helped him obtain Indian documents and passport fraudulently.

