Bandra-Versova Sea Link: Carter Road residents seek public hearing for sealink

Hear us out. This is what the local residents of Bandra Carter Road are saying as they are demanding public hearing for the Bandra-Versova Sea Link whose one arm will land there. As per plans, the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) and the new sea link will integrate here at Carter Road reducing the promenade from 1.3 km to less than 1 km.

The local residents claim that the plans made by the government will cut the Carter Road promenade which would ruin it. "People who come to the promenade for walks and leisure will find it difficult to cross the road. The government should at least listen to our views and ideas on the connector of this sea link through a public hearing," said Vivek Sundara, trustee, Bandra West Residents Association.

The locals claim that the government should make underpass or overbridge at this junction to ensure smooth movement of people. They also question the purpose of a roundabout which will come opposite the railway quarters on the Carter Road.

The local corporator from the Congress, Asif Zakaria, has also written a letter to state Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde on this issue. The letter states that the Carter Road promenade from Otters Club is an iconic stretch frequented daily by thousands of people to walk, jog and enjoy open sea front. On observing the proposed plan for Bandra Versova Sea Link, concerns have been raised by citizens to the continued uninterrupted access to the promenade.

"This will become a very busy junction especially outside Otters Club. It will become very difficult for people to cross road there. Moreover, views of local citizens should be considered through public hearing," said Asif Zakaria, Congress Corporator.

As per plans the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) are likely to build this connector of 4 to 6 lanes on both sides. One arm of this connector from Carter Road will go to Bandra Versova sea link and other will connect the BWSL. Already work has begun on the same and the locals claim that mangroves and greens there have been removed.