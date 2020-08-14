Bail pleas of 3 who evicted woman, daughter rejected

A Dindoshi Sessions Court recently rejected the anticipatory bail plea of three men who had, along with their accomplices, tried to forcibly vacate a widow residing with her intellectually disabled daughter from their Juhu rental home.

One of the men Husain Shaikh had been given the authority by the owner to sublease the property and another Hasan Shaikh is his nephew. Their pleas had claimed that they had been framed by the complainant Chandra Singh and stated that they had gone to Singh’s home as she had asked them to come there to collect the house key and help her transport her belongings as she was shifting. When they had gone there, she had called the police and filed the complaint.

As per the complaint filed by Singh in Juhu Police Station, Hussain Shaikh was a broker whom she had paid commission on shifting to the home. However, he later kept harassing her to move out of the property. She had sought time till the lockdown ended to shift. On 10 July, he entered the home with his nephew and two women. The group took away their belongings, including mobile handsets, house articles and gold and beat them when they tried to resist. Total six persons had loaded the articles into a tempo, investigation had revealed.

The court, while rejecting the pleas for anticipatory bail, said that from the averments in the FIR, the offence of robbery is made out and the CCTV footage shows that more than five persons were involved in committing the offence. It noted that Husain Shaikh is not the owner of the premises and his agreement with the owner wherein he was given authority to sublease had expired. Further, the court said that it appears that earlier too they had made an attempt to dispossess the woman of the premises without following due process of law.

While denying the plea, the court said that the offence is serious and their custodial interrogation is required for the recovery of belongings.