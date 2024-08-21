Badlapur Sex Abuse Row: Schools To Implement 'Vishakha Committees' For Sexual Harassment Prevention, Announces Deepak Kesarkar

Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar | Sanjay Tambe

Mumbai: Following the alleged molestation of two pre-school girls in Badlapur and the ensuing protests, schools in the state will be required to have special bodies to deal with incidents of sexual harassment. The move is on the lines of internal complaints committees (Vishakha committees) functioning at workplaces.

The decision was announced on Tuesday by school education minister Deepak Kesarkar, after a meeting with the top officials of the department. He assured that the government will seek a speedy trial of the accused. “A special prosecutor will be appointed to fight the case on behalf of the state,” Kesarkar underlined.

The minister didn't provide much details about the proposed Vishakha committees, except that they would be a platform for younger girls to confide in their older schoolmates about incidents of harassment, as the former are often reluctant to speak to their teachers.

Defending the state government amid mounting pressure from parents and opposition parties, Kesarkar also vowed to enforce existing safety measures in schools, including establishing Sakhi Savitri committees, installing CCTVs and having complaint boxes. He asserted that the government will ensure that these measures are implemented within a week.

Introduced in 2022, Sakhi Savitri panels comprise representatives from school management, teachers, parents and students besides experts from sectors like counselling, medicine, police and law. Apart from child safety, they are expected to reduce dropout rate, counsel children and parents, and ensure compliance with the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The minister has now sought a report from the education commissioner on schools, which are yet to form these committees. “If these committees are not formed and girls suffer, we will take action against the block education officers concerned,” he said. Noting that CCTVs in the Badlapur schools weren't working, Kesarkar asked the institutes that they should do regular maintenance. “We will direct the education officials to check whether cameras are working or not during their visit to the schools,” he said.

The minister also asked the "schools to comply with the government's 2017 circular, requiring them to install complaint boxes where students can drop their written grievances." He said that these boxes should be opened everyday in the presence of a police representative and that the complaints should be promptly addressed.