Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Accused Akshay Shinde's Body Among 35 In Kalwa Morgue Amid Burial Site Opposition

Akshay Shinde's body, linked to the Badlapur sexual assault case, remains in the overcrowded Kalwa morgue as his family searches for a burial site amidst opposition | FPJ

Mumbai: Badlapur school alleged sexual assault accused Akshay Shinde's body is among the 35 bodies choking the morgue at the Kalwa government hospital.

Shinde was gunned down at point blank range by inspector Sanjay Shinde in "self defence" in a police van. The FPJ and Bombay High Court have pricked several holes in the encounter claim made by the Thane police.

Shinde's family, which has moved the HC demanding an impartial inquiry into the so-called encounter wants the body to be buried so that may be exhumed at a latter date for further forensic examination.

However, it is not able to find a site because of strong opposition from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena led by Raj Thackeray. The Kalwa unit of the party has said it will not allow the body to be buried in the area since it will be "defiling" the burial ground. The family is now on the look out for a site where it can secretly carry out the burial under police escort.

Meanwhile, local activists have expressed concern over the accumulation of bodies in the morgue.