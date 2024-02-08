 Video: Baba Siddique Praises Ajit Pawar Amid Speculations Of Him Joining NCP, Announces To Reveal His Future Plans On Feb 10
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiVideo: Baba Siddique Praises Ajit Pawar Amid Speculations Of Him Joining NCP, Announces To Reveal His Future Plans On Feb 10

Video: Baba Siddique Praises Ajit Pawar Amid Speculations Of Him Joining NCP, Announces To Reveal His Future Plans On Feb 10

Baba Siddique said leaders like Ajit Pawar stand with every community. However, he did not confirm if he is going to join the NCP.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 05:02 PM IST
article-image
Baba Siddique | X

Mumbai, February 8: Baba Siddique, who quit the Congress party on Thursday, February 8, praised Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar amid speculations that he might join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Speaking to news agency ANI, Baba Siddique said leaders like Ajit Pawar stand with every community. However, he did not confirm if he is going to join the NCP.

"Be it the Muslim community or any other community, people like Ajit Pawar have always taken everyone along," Baba Siddique said in response to a question about the Muslim vote bank. About his future plans, he said he will make an announcement on February 10. "I will make a decision on 10th February. You will see where I'm going," he declared.

Asked why left the Congress party, Baba Siddique said: "When you don't understand something and it doesn't improve despite saying again and again, you need to understand that you are not needed anymore and you should move on. So, I have moved on."

Read Also
Baba Siddique, Mumbai Politician, Who Reunited Warring Shah Rukh & Salman Khan At His Iftaar Bash
article-image

On Sanjay Raut's statement that Shiv Sena (UBT) will field its candidate from Bandra assembly constituency, currently represented by Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan, the former minister said it is an open fight.

Read Also
Mumbai South Lok Sabha Constituency: Milind Deora's Adieu To Congress Turns Spotlight On India's...
article-image

Baba Siddique Quits Congress:

Baba Siddique, who was a party loyalist through thick and thin for some 48 years, announced his resignation on an X post. "I joined the Indian National Congress Party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years… There’s a lot I would have liked to express but as they say, some things are better left unsaid," he announced in his sign off post.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Baba Siddique Praises Ajit Pawar Amid Speculations Of Him Joining NCP, Announces To Reveal...

Video: Baba Siddique Praises Ajit Pawar Amid Speculations Of Him Joining NCP, Announces To Reveal...

Mumbai This Weekend: From Music Concert To Puppet Show, 5 Events You Must Visit

Mumbai This Weekend: From Music Concert To Puppet Show, 5 Events You Must Visit

Mumbai: IT Officials Raid Home Of Encounter Specialist Pradeep Sharma In Tax Evasion Case

Mumbai: IT Officials Raid Home Of Encounter Specialist Pradeep Sharma In Tax Evasion Case

Mumbai: Mismanagement & Neglect Plague City's Skywalks, Citizens Decry Wasted Funds

Mumbai: Mismanagement & Neglect Plague City's Skywalks, Citizens Decry Wasted Funds

'Only Third Judge Can Decide On Interim Relief': Centre Tells Bombay HC On Kunal Kamra's Plea On...

'Only Third Judge Can Decide On Interim Relief': Centre Tells Bombay HC On Kunal Kamra's Plea On...