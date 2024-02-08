Video: Baba Siddique Praises Ajit Pawar Amid Speculations Of Him Joining NCP, Announces To Reveal His Future Plans On Feb 10

Baba Siddique | X

Mumbai, February 8: Baba Siddique, who quit the Congress party on Thursday, February 8, praised Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar amid speculations that he might join the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Speaking to news agency ANI, Baba Siddique said leaders like Ajit Pawar stand with every community. However, he did not confirm if he is going to join the NCP.

"Be it the Muslim community or any other community, people like Ajit Pawar have always taken everyone along," Baba Siddique said in response to a question about the Muslim vote bank. About his future plans, he said he will make an announcement on February 10. "I will make a decision on 10th February. You will see where I'm going," he declared.

Asked why left the Congress party, Baba Siddique said: "When you don't understand something and it doesn't improve despite saying again and again, you need to understand that you are not needed anymore and you should move on. So, I have moved on."

#WATCH | On his resignation from Congress, former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique says, "...I have said that I extend you an invitation for 10th February...I had to take a decision and I have taken a decision...Why would someone force me? I am an adult...When you don't… https://t.co/DGeJCLFICV pic.twitter.com/OYcWiPIm2s — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2024

On Sanjay Raut's statement that Shiv Sena (UBT) will field its candidate from Bandra assembly constituency, currently represented by Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan, the former minister said it is an open fight.

Baba Siddique Quits Congress:

Baba Siddique, who was a party loyalist through thick and thin for some 48 years, announced his resignation on an X post. "I joined the Indian National Congress Party as a young teenager and it has been a significant journey lasting 48 years… There’s a lot I would have liked to express but as they say, some things are better left unsaid," he announced in his sign off post.