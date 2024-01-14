Mumbai South Lok Sabha Constituency: Milind Deora's Adieu To Congress Turns Spotlight On India's Richest Seat & Financial Hub

Former union minister Milind Deora joins Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) on Sunday, January 14, 2024, after resigning from Congress over the Mumbai South Lok Sabha seat. | Vijay Gohil

If Mumbai is the financial capital of India, the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency is easily at the core of the metropolis. It is important because it is the richest seat in the country.

Home to India's rich and famous

The Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency houses powerful financial institutions like the Reserve Bank of India, State Bank of India, Bank of India, HDFC Bank, the Bombay Stock Exchange, Life Insurance Corporation, New India Assurance, corporate and residential addresses of the likes of Mukesh Ambani, cotton textiles, and pharmaceutical markets, among others. The famed Mumbadevi temple, after which the city is named, is situated here. Prestigious clubs like Bombay Gymkhana, US Club, CCI, and NSCI are located here.

In the past, the Lok Sabha seat was represented by giants like the late SK Patil, who was the uncrowned king of Mumbai, having the solid support of India Inc. However, in 1967, he was defeated by trade union leader George Fernandes in an epic battle that drew national attention.

While Murli Deora won four times, Milind was voted to power twice

The late Union minister Murli Deora was voted to power four times, while his son Milind Deora won twice from the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. In a way, the constituency is a microcosm of Mumbai itself. It has a cosmopolitan population consisting of Marathis, Gujaratis, Marwadis, Muslims, and Christians. In 1992, the area witnessed furious communal riots followed by the Mumbai serial bomb blasts of March 1993. However, the constituency withstood all the violence and mayhem and bounced back.