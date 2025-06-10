Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mastermind Zeeshan Akhtar Detained In Canada, Extradition Process Begin

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Fugitive Accused Zeeshan Akthar Detained In Canada |

Mumbai: Zeeshan Akhtar, the alleged mastermind behind the sensational murder of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leader Baba Siddique, has been detained by Surrey Police in Canada. Mumbai Crime Branch sources have now confirmed the development after several days of verification.

Akhtar had been on the run since Siddique’s murder and was considered a key conspirator in the case. While initial reports about his detention emerged last week, there was no official confirmation from investigating agencies until now. According to sources, senior officials of the Mumbai Crime Branch were actively verifying details with international counterparts, and the confirmation finally came through on Tuesday (June 10).

The Crime Branch is now probing how Akhtar managed to flee India. Investigators suspect he used a forged passport and may have escaped via Nepal before reaching Canada. A Red Corner Notice (RCN) had already been issued against him by Interpol at the request of Indian authorities. Both Mumbai Police and Jalandhar Police had issued RCNs against Zeeshan Akhtar.

Sources allege that Zeeshan, along with Shubham Lonkar, meticulously plotted Siddique’s murder. He reportedly maintained direct contact with the shooters, providing them with instructions and logistical support. Notably, he arranged for one of the key shooters, Gurmel Singh, to travel from Haryana to Mumbai to carry out the attack.

Soon after the murder, Zeeshan disappeared. Interestingly, a video surfaced recently in which Akhtar falsely claimed to be hiding in Pakistan—an apparent attempt to mislead investigators. The Mumbai Crime Branch is now coordinating with Canadian authorities to initiate extradition proceedings and bring Akhtar back to India to face trial.