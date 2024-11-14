Baba Siddique Murder Case: Main Shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam Visited Lilavati Hospital After Shooting To Confirm Former NCP Leader's Condition

Mumbai: In a major revelation in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, the main shooter, Shiv Kumar Gautam, made shocking disclosures during questioning by the crime branch.

Details Revealed

Gautam revealed that after firing Baba Siddique on October 12, he went to Lilavati Hospital to confirm whether Siddique had succumbed to his injuries. He stayed at the hospital for some time and, after learning from people there that Siddique's condition was critical with little chance of survival, he left, taking an auto to Kurla station. From Kurla, he boarded a local train to Thane and later took an express train toward Pune, where he saw the news confirming Siddique’s death on his mobile.

Further Gautam stated that he shot Siddique at 9:11 p.m. on October 12. After the shooting, he changed his shirt a short distance from the scene, placing the used shirt and pistol in a bag, which he then discarded under an isolated vehicle to avoid detection.

He also disclosed that after changing his shirt, he returned to the crime scene and observed the ensuing commotion for about 20 minutes. Following this, he went to Lilavati Hospital by auto and stayed there for approximately 30 minutes. Once informed of Siddique's critical condition, he left the hospital. Gautam further revealed that after the murder, Bishnoi gang members had instructed him, along with accomplices Dharamraj Kashyap and Gurmail Singh, to meet at Ujjain railway station, where a gang member would guide them to Vaishno Devi. However, this plan failed when two shooters were apprehended immediately after the incident.

Gautam admitted that he boarded a northbound train from Pune, passing through Manmad, Ujjain, and Jhansi, eventually reaching Lucknow. From Lucknow, he traveled by government bus to Bahraich, thereby covering his escape route.