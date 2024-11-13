Baba Siddique Murder Case: Shooter Alleges Links To Actor Salman Khan, Dawood Ibrahim May Have Motivated Killing

Bollywood Actor Salman Khan (L) & Politician Baba Siddique (R) |

In the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique, the recently arrested shooter has revealed that his instructions were solely to kill Baba, without knowing the exact reason behind it. However, sources indicate that Baba’s connections with Salman and links to Dawood Ibrahim might have been motives for the murder.

During interrogation, the arrested shooter, Shiv Kumar Gautam, also disclosed that gangster Anmol Bishnoi had ordered the planning of the murder. Gautam also revealed that he and Anmol Bishnoi first communicated in June through another accused Shubham Lonkar’s phone. Since then, he had been in regular contact with Anmol through Lonkar’s mobile. During this period, he had several conversations with Anmol over Signal and Snapchat apps about the murder plot while in Pune, discussing various aspects of the plan, with Anmol obtaining every detail. Once the plan was set, accused Shubham Lonkar and Anmol Bishnoi arranged the weapons. Gautam stated he hadn’t spoken to Anmol after committed the murder.

The shooter also stated in the interrogation that Anmol Bishnoi had offered him three types of incentives for killing Baba. First, he said that Gautam would become famous after Baba’s murder. Second, he would become fully associated with the Lawrence gang. Third, he would receive a large sum of money. Just before the murder, Anmol spoke with Gautam to further convince him, saying that what he was doing was for God and society, encouraging him to proceed without hesitation.

Shirt hidden in pants

According to the crime branch investigation, during Baba’s murder, Gautam had hidden an extra shirt inside his pants. After the murder, he walked a little distance and put on the extra shirt. Sources say that although the shirt was dishevelled, police did not notice due to the crowd and commotion.

New phone before crime

The investigation also revealed that Gautam was given a new phone by accused Shubham Lonkar, on Anmol Bishnoi’s instruction, before Baba’s murder. After the murder, he disposed of the phone in Pune and received another phone upon reaching Lucknow.