Baba Siddique Murder: 24th Accused, Akashdeep Gill, Confesses To Having Direct Contact With Gangster Anmol Bishnoi

Akashdeep Gill arrested in connection with Baba Siddique's murder case in joint operation by Mumbai and Punjab Police | File Photo

Mumbai: Akashdeep Gill, the 24th accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, who was arrested from Fazilka, Punjab, has said that he was directly in contact with gangster Anmol Bishnoi regarding the murder plot.

Details Revealed

According to the police, Gill disclosed to the Mumbai Crime Branch during interrogation that he acted as a conduit for Anmol's instructions, passing them on to arrested accused Sujeet Singh alias Babbu and the three shooters, Shiv Kumar Gautam, Dharmraj Kashyap, and Gurmail Singh. Gill is also stated to have revealed that Bishnoi had been in constant communication with him, orchestrating the murder plan and giving orders that he conveyed to Sujeet Singh and Shiv Kumar.

Read Also Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Court Sends 2 More Accused To Police Custody Until November 21

Gill stated that after the shooters arrived in Mumbai, he established contact with Shubham Lonkar and Zeeshan Akhtar at Anmol's behest, relaying their instructions to the shooters, and admitted to being involved in the conspiracy and providing critical logistical support for the murder, the police said.

Things Revealed By Primary Shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam

Primary shooter Shiv Kumar Gautam revealed during interrogation that he was told the target’s name after arriving in Mumbai, by Shubham Lonkar whom he knew for three years. Lonkar had approached Gautam in Pune with a proposal to kill a person linked to Dawood Ibrahim. Gautam had agreed after two days and involved Dharmraj Kashyap in the plan. However, he later accused Shubham Lonkar of setting him up.

Read Also Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 25th Accused From Akola

The Crime Branch discovered that 36 lakh was deposited into the account of Salmanbhai Vohra, an accused arrested from Akola, via deposit machines within India. Vohra transferred approximately 5 lakh to the accounts of Gurmail Singh’s brother Naresh Singh, and coaccused Rupesh Mohol and Harish ~ Kumar Nishad. According to the Crime Branch, Vohra was involved in hawala activities, but it is not yet known who deposited the 6 lakh.

The Crime Branch investigation revealed that the last known location of key conspirators and absconders Shubham Lonkar and Zeeshan Akhtar was near Jama Masjid in Delhi. Both were in Delhi in July 2024. Shubham had fled Pune to meet Zeeshan in Delhi, and after plotting the murder, the two disappeared from there. Their current location remains untraced.

The investigation also revealed that initially, accused Nitin Sapre was included as the third shooter in the Bishnoi gang’s plan. However, due to his drug addiction and the potential risk of the plan failing, he was replaced by Gurmail Singh. The police said that the accused were in contact with each other through the Zangi and Signal apps.