 Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 25th Accused From Akola
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBaba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 25th Accused From Akola

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 25th Accused From Akola

Earlier on Saturday, Akashdeep Karajsingh Gill, 22, was arrested near Pacha Chisti village on the Punjab-Pakistan border.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 02:34 AM IST
article-image
Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday arrested a Gujarat resident from Akola in the Baba Siddique murder case, taking the number of people held in the sensational incident to 25, an official said. Salmanbhai Iqbalbhai Vohra, a resident of Petlad in Gujarat’s Anand district, was held with the help of the police there, the crime branch official said. Earlier on Saturday, Akashdeep Karajsingh Gill, 22, was arrested near Pacha Chisti village on the Punjab-Pakistan border.

Meanwhile, both were presented in the Killa court, and remanded to police custody until November 21. Accused Akashdeep was in contact with accused shooters Shiva, Dharamraj, Gurnail, and others, relaying instructions from absconding accused Zeeshan Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar.

Read Also
Baba Siddique Murder Case: 22-Year-Old Akashdeep Gill Arrested Near Indo-Pak Border; 24th Accused...
article-image

Akashdeep also provided logistical support to the accused. Vohra, who runs an auto-rickshaw in Gujarat as per officials, provided financial support to Nareshkumar Singh, who is the brother of the arrested accused Gurmail Singh, Rupesh Mohol and Harishkumar Nishad. Additionally, he has provided financial assistance to others and the money was used in the execution of the conspiracy, the crime branch said.

FPJ Shorts
'Authorities Implementing Welfare Scheme Need To Be Pragmatic And Flexible': Bombay HC
'Authorities Implementing Welfare Scheme Need To Be Pragmatic And Flexible': Bombay HC
FPJ MLA Audit: Top Performing MLA Amin Patel's Legislative Journey Overshadowed By Lack Of Redevelopment In Mumbadevi
FPJ MLA Audit: Top Performing MLA Amin Patel's Legislative Journey Overshadowed By Lack Of Redevelopment In Mumbadevi
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 25th Accused From Akola
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 25th Accused From Akola
Mumbai: ‘Lashkar-e-Taiba CEO’ Makes Threat Call To RBI Customer Care Dept
Mumbai: ‘Lashkar-e-Taiba CEO’ Makes Threat Call To RBI Customer Care Dept
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Authorities Implementing Welfare Scheme Need To Be Pragmatic And Flexible': Bombay HC

'Authorities Implementing Welfare Scheme Need To Be Pragmatic And Flexible': Bombay HC

FPJ MLA Audit: Top Performing MLA Amin Patel's Legislative Journey Overshadowed By Lack Of...

FPJ MLA Audit: Top Performing MLA Amin Patel's Legislative Journey Overshadowed By Lack Of...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 25th Accused From Akola

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 25th Accused From Akola

Mumbai: ‘Lashkar-e-Taiba CEO’ Makes Threat Call To RBI Customer Care Dept

Mumbai: ‘Lashkar-e-Taiba CEO’ Makes Threat Call To RBI Customer Care Dept

Mumbai: Pathare Prabhus Celebrate Culture And Heritage In Lonavala Festival

Mumbai: Pathare Prabhus Celebrate Culture And Heritage In Lonavala Festival