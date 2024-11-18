Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 25th Accused From Akola

Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch on Sunday arrested a Gujarat resident from Akola in the Baba Siddique murder case, taking the number of people held in the sensational incident to 25, an official said. Salmanbhai Iqbalbhai Vohra, a resident of Petlad in Gujarat’s Anand district, was held with the help of the police there, the crime branch official said. Earlier on Saturday, Akashdeep Karajsingh Gill, 22, was arrested near Pacha Chisti village on the Punjab-Pakistan border.

Meanwhile, both were presented in the Killa court, and remanded to police custody until November 21. Accused Akashdeep was in contact with accused shooters Shiva, Dharamraj, Gurnail, and others, relaying instructions from absconding accused Zeeshan Akhtar and Shubham Lonkar.

Akashdeep also provided logistical support to the accused. Vohra, who runs an auto-rickshaw in Gujarat as per officials, provided financial support to Nareshkumar Singh, who is the brother of the arrested accused Gurmail Singh, Rupesh Mohol and Harishkumar Nishad. Additionally, he has provided financial assistance to others and the money was used in the execution of the conspiracy, the crime branch said.