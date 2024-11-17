Baba Siddique Murder Case: 22-Year-Old Akashdeep Gill Arrested Near Indo-Pak Border; 24th Accused Nabbed In Joint Mumbai-Punjab Police Operation

Akashdeep Gill arrested in connection with Baba Siddique's murder case in joint operation by Mumbai and Punjab Police | File Photo

Mumbai: In the case of NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) leader Baba Siddique's murder, another accused has been arrested near the Indo-Pakistan border in Pacca Chisti village, Punjab. In a joint operation between the Mumbai Police and Punjab Police, 22-year-old Akashdeep Karajsingh Gill, a resident of Pacca Chisti village, Tehsil Fazilka, District Fazilka, was apprehended for allegedly being an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi in the Baba Siddique murder case.

With this arrest, the total number of accused arrested in connection with the murder rises to 24. According to sources, Gill was allegedly kept in contact with Anmol Bishnoi and received instructions from him to pass on to the shooters.

According to the police, The joint operation was conducted in Fazilka Tehsil, highlighting effective inter-agency collaboration. The accused is being brought to Mumbai on transit remand for further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, Punja police posted arresting information on 'X' stating, "In a major breakthrough, Anti-Gangster Task Force, Punjab (AGTF), in a joint operation with Maharashtra Police has apprehended one person, Akash Gill resident of Fazilka in connection with the Murder of Baba Siddiqui at Mumbai. Preliminary investigation reveals the arrested accused is an associate of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and was providing logistical assistance to the shooters involved in the Murder of Baba Siddiqui. The accused has been handed over to Mumbai Police."

Further mentioned, 'United in our commitment to seamless cooperation, PunjabPoliceInd and Maharashtra Police have successfully executed an inter-state operation. This highlights our unwavering dedication to public safety and justice, strengthening security across state boundaries.'

The police revealed that the accused's involvement was uncovered during the interrogation of previously arrested suspects, prompting a team to be dispatched to Punjab. The accused was presented before a court in Punjab and is now being transferred to Mumbai on transit remand. "Singh will be presented before a local court in Mumbai on Sunday," according to the police.

On October 12, a 66-year-old NCP leader was shot dead by three assailants near the Bandra office of his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique. According to Crime Branch sources, the lead shooter, Shiv Kumar Gautam, remained at the scene for nearly 20 minutes after the attack.

The Mumbai Crime Branch registered an FIR under Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), read with Sections 3, 5, 25, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Sections 37 and 135 of the MPA Act, (This case, initially registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station), the Crime Branch, Mumbai, in coordination with the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Punjab.