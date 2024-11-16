 Baba Siddique Murder Case: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Aide Held From Punjab
It may be recalled that Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants on October 12 last outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 11:25 PM IST
Late Baba Siddique | File

Chandigarh: Punjab Police’s Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) in a joint operation with Maharashtra Police on Saturday claimed to have nabbed a Fazilka-based person in connection with the NCP leader Baba Siddique murder case. It may be recalled that Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants on October 12 last outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested accused was identified as Akash Gill, a resident of Pakka Chishti in district Fazilka and preliminary investigation revealed the accused is an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and was providing logistical assistance to the shooters involved in the murder of Baba Siddique. He said that the accused has been handed over to the Mumbai police for further investigations.

Sharing operation details, ADGP, AGTF Promod Ban said that police teams under the supervision of AIG AGTF Sandeep Goel have been working closely with the Mumbai police in the Baba Siddiqui murder case, and during the ongoing investigation role of accused Akash Gill came to fore.

Acting swiftly, police teams from AGTF led by DSP Rajan Parminder Singh launched a joint operation along with Mumbai crime branch and arrested the accused from Sulemanki road in Fazilka, he said.

